UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

  • November 25 2020 16:44:00

UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

Alamy Photo

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended travel visas for nationals from 13 countries including some Arab nations, Turkey and Iran.

The decision took effect Nov. 18 and includes those from Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Kenya, Lebanon, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, and Iran, according to a document issued by the Dubai Airport Freezone Authority.

An officer at the agency confirmed the move to Anadolu Agency but said visa applications from those countries will be reviewed separately.

Authorities did not provide further details on the reasons for the ban or how long it would last.

 

