Two years on, Ukraine defiant but on defensive

Two years on, Ukraine defiant but on defensive

KIEV
Two years on, Ukraine defiant but on defensive

Ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian army is increasingly on the defensive against more numerous and better armed Russian forces, but hoping that a recent military leadership change can make a difference.

After last year's failed counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky last week named Oleksandr Syrsky as the new military commander-in-chief with the task of setting out a "realistic and detailed action plan" for re-capturing more territory held by Russian troops.

"The year 2024 can be successful for Ukraine only if we make effective changes in the basis of our defence, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said, calling for "a different approach."

In the rain and snow along a sprawling front line, many Ukrainian soldiers are experiencing a second winter at war and their morale has taken a hit.

"The guys are very tired. Morally, physically, they can't take it anymore. Because after two years we still cannot see the end of the tunnel," said one soldier at a position near Kupiansk, an area where Russian troops have been on the offensive for months.

At the end of 2022, Ukrainian morale was riding high because of the successful offensives in Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson in the south that retook land Russia had seized after the February start of the war.

But 2023 saw a series of disappointments for Ukraine.

The city of Bakhmut fell in May after months of conflict and a summer counter-offensive only managed to take back a few villages at the cost of many lives despite massive Western assistance.

Ukrainian units crashed against solid Russian defence and it is now Moscow's troops on the attack, particularly around Avdiivka.

This industrial city on the eastern front has become a new symbol for Ukrainian resistance.

Massively destroyed, it still has around 900 residents compared to 30,000 before the war.

But the Russian noose is slowly tightening and a Ukrainian retreat cannot be excluded.

Russia has been sending "waves" of men and the surrounding fields are "littered with corpses", according to soldiers defending the city.

The only good news for Kiev in recent months has come from the Black Sea, where it has succeeded in pushing back Russian naval forces and carving out a vital maritime corridor for cereal exports.

The exact scale of Ukraine's military losses is a secret, but Washington reportedly estimates that 70,000 have been killed and 120,000 more injured.

Losses are also heavy on the Russian side, but Moscow appears to be able to fill its ranks with a mix of patriotic propaganda, coercion and financial incentives - on top of having a bigger population.

Ukraine's army is struggling with recruitment and more and more soldiers are asking to return home.

A debate on mobilisation is raging and the government has been forced to revise a draft law intended to make it harder to avoid it.

Without assistance and with its own defence industry badly depleted, Ukraine will not be able to confront Russia, which has mobilised its economy for war.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jordan king urges lasting Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

    Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

  2. One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

    One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

  3. Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister

    Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister

  4. Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

    Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

  5. US House speaker rejects Senate's Ukraine aid bill as written

    US House speaker rejects Senate's Ukraine aid bill as written
Recommended
One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister

Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister
Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military
US House speaker rejects Senates Ukraine aid bill as written

US House speaker rejects Senate's Ukraine aid bill as written
Unprecedented levels of near famine-like conditions in Gaza: UN

'Unprecedented' levels of 'near famine-like conditions' in Gaza: UN
UK announces sanctions on four extremist settlers in West Bank

UK announces sanctions on four 'extremist settlers' in West Bank
WORLD Jordan king urges lasting Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

Jordan's King Abdullah II appealed for a full ceasefire to end the Gaza war after talks with Joe Biden, striking a discordant note with the U.S. president who is seeking a shorter six-week pause to give Israel time to defeat Hamas.
ECONOMY Chinese carmaker weighing investment in Türkiye

Chinese carmaker weighing investment in Türkiye

Chinese carmakers have already put Türkiye on their radar for possible investments, but one of them, SAIC, appears to be willing to take some concrete steps forward.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿