Two Turkish soldiers killed, one injured in northern Iraq

  • July 28 2021 08:54:51

Two Turkish soldiers killed, one injured in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Two Turkish soldiers killed, one injured in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one terrorist was neutralized in clashes with terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on July 27.

Another soldier who was injured in clashes in the Operation Claw zone was transferred to a nearby hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Clashes broke out during search operations carried out by the Turkish army in the Hakurk region, it said.

The Claw operations are a series of military operations that Turkey launched in 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange
MOST POPULAR

  1. Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

    Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

  2. Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

    Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

  3. Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

    Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

  4. World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

    World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  5. Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants

    Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants
Recommended
Turkey, Angola agree to reach $500 mln trade volume: Erdoğan

Turkey, Angola agree to reach $500 mln trade volume: Erdoğan
Ankara condemns EU’s stance on partial opening of Varosha

Ankara condemns EU’s stance on partial opening of Varosha
Turkish foreign minister expresses support to Tunisian people

Turkish foreign minister expresses support to Tunisian people
Birdwatcher warns over Milleyha Bird Sanctuary

Birdwatcher warns over Milleyha Bird Sanctuary
Mosque squeezed between two buildings surprises passersby

Mosque squeezed between two buildings surprises passersby
Antalya welcomes over 3 million tourists

Antalya welcomes over 3 million tourists
WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is currently in a British prison.

ECONOMY Construction materials production picks up

Construction materials production picks up

Turkey’s construction materials production sector is benefitting from the country’s decision to ease most COVID-19-related restrictions, a regular survey by a trading group has shown.

SPORTS Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A 22-year-old taekwondo champ, who beat a neurological movement disorder in 2013 with hard work and dedication, has brought Turkey its first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.