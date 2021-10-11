Two Turkish police officers killed in attack by YPG/PKK in northern Syria

  • October 11 2021 08:57:00

Two Turkish police officers killed in attack by YPG/PKK in northern Syria

ANKARA
Two Turkish police officers killed in attack by YPG/PKK in northern Syria

Two Turkish special operations police officers were killed and two others were wounded when the PKK’s Syrian offshoot carried out a terrorist attack in northern Syria, Turkey's interior minister said on Oct. 10.

The casualties occurred when YPG/PKK terrorists attacked an armored vehicle with a guided missile in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Turkey has been carrying out operations against terrorist groups in northern Iraq and Syria, particularly against the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

In northern Iraq, terrorists have been “neutralized” as part of Operation Pençe-Şimşek and Operation Pençe-Yıldırım since 2019.

These have been carried out in addition to three successful anti-terror operations across Turkey’s border in northern Syria since 2016: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

ECONOMY Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan

Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

    Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

  2. Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

    Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

  3. Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

    Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

  4. At least 5 children killed in road accident

    At least 5 children killed in road accident

  5. Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM

    Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM
Recommended
CHP leader meets SP’s Karamollaoğlu

CHP leader meets SP’s Karamollaoğlu
At least 5 children killed in road accident

At least 5 children killed in road accident
Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM

Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM
Winter will pose challenges in fight against COVID, says expert

Winter will pose challenges in fight against COVID, says expert
Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

Greece to boost guards on Turkey border
Turkey condemns heinous terrorist attack in Yemen

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Yemen
Turkey extends condolences to Russia over fatal plane crash

Turkey extends condolences to Russia over fatal plane crash
WORLD Polexit fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland

'Polexit' fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland

Large protests were held across Poland on Oct. 10 to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.

ECONOMY Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan

Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to increase the number of vocational schools and strengthen their research and development capacity in a bid to improve the quality of technical abilities of employees in public and private sectors. 
SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Oct. 10 won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.