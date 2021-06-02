Two security personnel killed in clashes with PKK

  • June 02 2021 12:53:00

Two security personnel killed in clashes with PKK

BİTLİS/ANKARA
Two security personnel killed in clashes with PKK

A Turkish soldier and a village guard were killed and four others wounded in clashes with the PKK in the eastern province of Bitlis, the Governor’s Office said early on June 2.

According to the Governor’s Office, the soldier died in hospital after being injured in an anti-terror operation carried out by the Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams in the Anadere village countryside of Tatvan district.

“An air-supported operation is carried out to neutralize the separatist terrorist organization members fleeing the conflict zone,” the statement added.

The Governor’s Office also stressed that the security forces increased their operations throughout the province to ensure peace and security and continue the fight against terrorism with determination.

Separately, security forces “neutralized” at least three PKK terrorists in the country’s southeast, the Defense Ministry said on June 2.

The terrorists fired a rocket from Iran to target Turkish teams that were carrying out minesweeping works on the road to ensure the safety of companies working in the construction of modular concrete walls in the Yüksekova district of Hakkâri province, the ministry said on Twitter.

“There are no casualties in our units,” the statement added.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey,

TURKEY Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM

Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Authorities issue warning for sudden rains

    Authorities issue warning for sudden rains

  2. NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan

    NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan

  3. Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

    Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

  4. İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

    İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

  5. MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

    MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia
Recommended
Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM

Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM
İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia
Health professionals, politicians call on people to get vaccinated

Health professionals, politicians call on people to get vaccinated
US envoy in Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians

US envoy in Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians
Turkish defense chief highlights Ankaras contributions to NATO meeting

Turkish defense chief highlights Ankara's contributions to NATO meeting
Turkey denounces Israels new settlement units in West Bank

Turkey denounces Israel's new settlement units in West Bank
WORLD Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, has been elected president, a largely ceremonial role.
ECONOMY Turkish exports up 65.5% to hit $16.5 bln in May

Turkish exports up 65.5% to hit $16.5 bln in May

Turkey's exports hit $16.5 billion in May 2021, up by 65.5% year-on-year, the country's trade minister announced on June 2. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç said on June 1 that Emre Belözoğlu would not continue as the team’s manager.