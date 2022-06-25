Two PKK local leaders neutralized

ISTANBUL

Security units have neutralized two female PKK local leaders, Şükran Alp inside the country and Delal Azizoğlu in northern Iraq.

“In an operation in [the southeastern province of] Siirt, two terrorists were neutralized on June 17. One of them was Alp, codenamed ‘Arin,’” the Interior Ministry reported on June 24.

Alp, known as a miner, was on the “Most Wanted Terrorist List.” An award of some 500,000 Turkish Liras ($28,780) was put a bounty on her head.



The second surgical strike was held in northern Iraq by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

MİT had a notice that Azizoğlu, a high-rank PKK leader, went to the city of Sulaimaniyah. After confirming her location with local sources, MİT agents neutralized her, the local media outlets wrote.

Azizoğlu joined the PKK in 1992. After eight years, she traveled to Brussels, Belgium, to organize the terrorist organization’s activities in Europe.

She was assigned to set up a unit of female terrorists in Syria in 2018.