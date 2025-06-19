Two million Syrians returned home since Assad's fall: UN

Two million Syrians returned home since Assad's fall: UN

GENEVA
Two million Syrians returned home since Assads fall: UN

Over two million Syrians who had fled their homes during their country's war have returned since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, U.N. refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi said Thursday, ahead of a visit to Syria.

The Syrian civil war, which erupted in 2011 with Assad's brutal repression of anti-government protests, displaced half of the population internally or abroad.

But Assad's December 8 ouster at the hands of Islamist forces sparked hopes of return.

"Over two million Syrian refugees and displaced have returned home since December," Grandi wrote on X during a visit to neighbouring Lebanon, which hosts about 1.5 million Syrian refugees, according to official estimates.

It is "a sign of hope amid rising regional tensions," he said.

"This proves that we need political solutions -- not another wave of instability and displacement."

After 14 years of war, many returnees face the reality of finding their homes and property badly damaged or destroyed.

But with the recent lifting of Western sanctions on Syria, new authorities hope for international support to launch reconstruction, which the UN estimates could cost more than $400 billion.

Earlier this month, UNHCR estimated that up to 1.5 million Syrians from abroad and two million internally displaced persons may return by the end of 2025.

Migrants,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack betrayal of diplomacy with US

Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US
LATEST NEWS

  1. European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

    European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

  2. Erdoğan warns of 'point of no return' in Israel-Iran war

    Erdoğan warns of 'point of no return' in Israel-Iran war

  3. Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel

    Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel

  4. Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 60, half near aid centers

    Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 60, half near aid centers

  5. Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine

    Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine
Recommended
European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages
Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel

Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 60, half near aid centers

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 60, half near aid centers
Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine

Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine
Irans internet blackout leaves public in dark

Iran's internet blackout leaves public in dark
Israel’s war with Iran costs $200 mln a day: Report

Israel’s war with Iran costs $200 mln a day: Report
Pro-Palestinian activists break into UKs largest air base

Pro-Palestinian activists break into UK's largest air base
WORLD Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack betrayal of diplomacy with US

Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US

Iran's foreign minister on Friday condemned the Israeli attacks against the Islamic republic as a "betrayal" of diplomatic efforts with the US, saying Tehran and Washington had been due to craft a "promising agreement" on the Iranian nuclear programme.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿