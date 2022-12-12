Two FETÖ convicts nabbed in attempt to flee to Greece

Two FETÖ convicts nabbed in attempt to flee to Greece

EDİRNE
Two FETÖ convicts nabbed in attempt to flee to Greece

Security forces have detained two people convicted over their links to FETÖ while trying to flee to Greece in the northwestern province of Edirne, Demirören News Agency has reported.

Border police and military officials reached a military zone in the Keşan district upon notifications that some suspected people were hiding in the area.

The security forces found out that the two convicts nabbed, identified only by the initials Y.A. and L.K., were members of FETÖ.

A local daily alleged that the two were former prosecutors who were dismissed from duty due to links to FETÖ.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.

Meanwhile, security forces also detained a PKK member in Keşan, who was in preparations to flee to Greece late on Dec. 10.

The court arrested the PKK suspect, identified only by the initials M.K.

Türkiye, Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus

Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rabbit Blood, Rooster Tail

    Rabbit Blood, Rooster Tail

  2. Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

    Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

  3. ‘Nearly zero-energy building’ project to start by new year

    ‘Nearly zero-energy building’ project to start by new year

  4. Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

    Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

  5. Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

    Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
Recommended
‘Invisible DNA’ to combat museum theft

‘Invisible DNA’ to combat museum theft
‘Climate Portal’ to bring together climate studies

‘Climate Portal’ to bring together climate studies
First unmanned surveillance system installed in Adana

First unmanned surveillance system installed in Adana
The Restless Geography: The European Union, Türkiye and the Balkans: Op-ed

The Restless Geography: The European Union, Türkiye and the Balkans: Op-ed
Visitors wait in long queues to enter book fair

Visitors wait in long queues to enter book fair
Torrential rains to batter 28 provinces in country’s west

Torrential rains to batter 28 provinces in country’s west
WORLD Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

ECONOMY Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya

Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya

Some 134,000 Ukrainians, who fled the war and took shelter in other countries, visited Antalya, Türkiye’s popular holiday destination, in the first 11 months of 2022.

SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.