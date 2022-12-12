Two FETÖ convicts nabbed in attempt to flee to Greece

EDİRNE

Security forces have detained two people convicted over their links to FETÖ while trying to flee to Greece in the northwestern province of Edirne, Demirören News Agency has reported.

Border police and military officials reached a military zone in the Keşan district upon notifications that some suspected people were hiding in the area.

The security forces found out that the two convicts nabbed, identified only by the initials Y.A. and L.K., were members of FETÖ.

A local daily alleged that the two were former prosecutors who were dismissed from duty due to links to FETÖ.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.

Meanwhile, security forces also detained a PKK member in Keşan, who was in preparations to flee to Greece late on Dec. 10.

The court arrested the PKK suspect, identified only by the initials M.K.