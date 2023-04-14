Two different mentalities will race in May polls: Erdoğan

MALATYA

The elections Türkiye will hold on May 14 will observe the competition of two different mentalities and visions for the future of Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, stressing the outcome of these elections will determine the next half-century of the country.

“Türkiye will experience historical elections. The results of these elections will determine not only the next five years but the next half a century of our country,” Erdoğan said late on April 13 during his visit to Malatya, an eastern Anatolian town hit by the deadly earthquakes in early February.

Stressing that not only the alliances and candidates are in competition in the looming twin elections of Türkiye, Erdoğan said, “At the same time, there are instructions given by the West. Two different mentalities and two different visions for Türkiye are racing.”

The government is trying to further improve Türkiye in line with the democratic and economic development projects that are in place since 2002, Erdoğan said, recalling that the country’s first national vehicle, TOGG, is produced and hitting the roads of Türkiye. He added that the country’s largest warship, the Anadolu, is also in service for the protection of the country.

“Do you know what the [Republican People’s Party] CHP and their dark faces on television are doing? They are defaming the Anadolu,” he said.

The opposition alliance is controlling 11 metropolitan municipalities, including Istanbul and Ankara but they are doing nothing, the president said, criticizing the CHP and other members of the alliance for allying with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which he criticizes to be the political wing of the PKK terror organization.

“But you see the People’s Alliance and its firm stance. We are walking ahead like this. They (the opposition) have nothing to offer than destroying and stopping our achievements in the field of defense industry,” he suggested. Only 20 percent of Türkiye’s defense industry production was national in 2002, but now this figure increased to 80 percent, Erdoğan stated.

The alliance has internal problems and cannot even run their domestic affairs properly, Erdoğan said. “Can these seven partners run a Türkiye with 85 million people while they cannot even get along with each other? Can those who have no success resolve the problems of the earthquake victims?” he asked.