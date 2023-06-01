Two detained after attack on municipal officials in Istanbul

Two detained after attack on municipal officials in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Two detained after attack on municipal officials in Istanbul

Two individuals have been detained following an attack on Istanbul Municipality officials during the demolition of illegal cafes in Üsküdar district.

The decision to demolish the building situated on the Salacak coast of Üsküdar was made due to violations of zoning regulations. Taking action to dismantle the illegal cafe within the square arrangement, the Istanbul Municipality faced resistance from the business owners.

Despite the business owner’s appeal for a stay of execution, their request was rejected by an Istanbul court, which deemed the municipality’s decision justified.

During the demolition process, municipal teams were attacked by the business owners resulting in the assault of three personnel. Ramazan Gülten, the Istanbul Municipality’s reconstruction branch manager, sustained injuries and was swiftly evacuated from the scene by the intervention of fellow team members. Following the attack, Gülten was taken to hospital for medical treatment, while the police launched an investigation into the incident.

As part of the ongoing investigation, two individuals believed to be cafe staff were apprehended. The authorities continue to carry out proceedings concerning the suspects.

The municipality has reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and will continue its efforts to demolish illegal constructions in line with zoning regulations, despite any attempts to obstruct the process.

Expressing his strong condemnation of the attack in Üsküdar, Buğra Gökçe, deputy secretary-general of the municipality, tweeted, “We absolutely reject this behavior.”

In a similar incident on April 19, municipal police faced the reaction of illegal cafe owners, with one person mounting the top of one of the cafes with his gun and instructing demolition teams to stop their works. Police later detained the person identified only by the initials T.S., who was determined to be a relative of one of the cafe owners.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

    Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

  2. Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

    Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

  3. In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

    In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

  4. NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

    NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

  5. Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others

    Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others
Recommended
Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls
Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue
Istanbul beaches prepare for summer season

Istanbul beaches prepare for summer season
Man unable to attend his own wedding due to visa problems

Man unable to attend his own wedding due to visa problems
Works continue in new Istanbul Medical Faculty campus

Works continue in new Istanbul Medical Faculty campus
1,500 new village life centers opened: Özer

1,500 new village life centers opened: Özer
Torrential rains, thundershowers prevail in country

Torrential rains, thundershowers prevail in country
WORLD In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

European leaders meet Thursday at a summit held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent's strategic frontline, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow.

ECONOMY Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australia’s Crown Resorts has agreed to pay a civil penalty of Aus$450 million ($290 million) for breaches of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing legislation at two of its casinos.

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.