Two dead in Bosporus Strait container ship collision

  • June 18 2021 09:03:00

ISTANBUL
A container ship and a fishing boat collided in Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait, killing two persons on June 17. 

Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said the ship AS ROSAILA hit a 7-meters-long (23-foot-long) fishing boat under Istanbul’s Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and the boat sunk.

The coastal safety directorate said its units recovered the body of a Turkish national and rescued two injured people from the fishing vessel, one of whom died later. 

The Marine Traffic website says the 180-meters-long (590-foot-long) container ship AS ROSAILA sailed under the flag of Portugal and was heading to Constanta in Romania.


