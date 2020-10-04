Two civilians killed in blast at checkpoint in N Syria

AL-BAB - Anadolu Agency

At least two civilians were killed in an explosion at a checkpoint in northern Syria, according to sources.

Seven civilians were also wounded in the explosion in the Al-Bab subdistrict but the cause of the blast remains unclear, sources said.

Casualties were taken to local hospitals.

In February 2017, Turkish troops and the Syrian National Army (SNA) liberated Al-Bab from the Daesh/ISIS terror group as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

The operation that lasted seven months began in August 2016 to eliminate the terror presence along the Turkish border.