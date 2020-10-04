Two civilians killed in blast at checkpoint in N Syria

  • October 04 2020 10:25:00

Two civilians killed in blast at checkpoint in N Syria

AL-BAB - Anadolu Agency
Two civilians killed in blast at checkpoint in N Syria

At least two civilians were killed in an explosion at a checkpoint in northern Syria, according to sources.

Seven civilians were also wounded in the explosion in the Al-Bab subdistrict but the cause of the blast remains unclear, sources said.

Casualties were taken to local hospitals.

In February 2017, Turkish troops and the Syrian National Army (SNA) liberated Al-Bab from the Daesh/ISIS terror group as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

The operation that lasted seven months began in August 2016 to eliminate the terror presence along the Turkish border.

attack,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece’s two new navigational alerts irk Turkey

    Greece’s two new navigational alerts irk Turkey

  2. Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

    Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

  3. Turkey to continue efforts until southern border stable: Erdoğan

    Turkey to continue efforts until southern border stable: Erdoğan

  4. Elderly man tries to save actress playing kidnapped woman role on set

    Elderly man tries to save actress playing kidnapped woman role on set

  5. Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya

    Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya
Recommended
Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours critical

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours 'critical'
Antarctic Peninsula at warmest in decades: Study

Antarctic Peninsula at warmest in decades: Study
Anger from Moscow, Minsk as EU, US sanction Belarus

Anger from Moscow, Minsk as EU, US sanction Belarus
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital
Defiant Navalny accuses Putin over poisoning

Defiant Navalny accuses Putin over poisoning
Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes rage

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes rage
WORLD Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours critical

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours 'critical'

President Donald Trump went through a "very concerning'' period on Oc.t 2 and faces a "critical'' next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital, his chief of staff said on Oct. 3, in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.
ECONOMY Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s investment demand followed a stronger course this January to August compared to the same period last year, the country’s industry and technology minister said on Oct. 2. 
SPORTS Turkey names national squad for Nations League campaign

Turkey names national squad for Nations League campaign

Turkey on Oct. 2 announced its national football squad for next week's friendly game with Germany and the UEFA Nations League matches.