Two caves chained to protect monk seals

ISTANBUL

In order to minimize disturbance by tourist boats during the summer, the entrances to two underwater caves where seals reside in the Kaş and Demre districts of the southern province of Antalya have been blocked off with iron chains.

The Underwater Research Association Mediterranean Monk Seal Research Group (SAD-AFAG), which took action with the permission of Kaş and Demre district governor’s offices, blocked the entrance to boats by stretching chains in front of the seal caves.

Cem Orkun Kıraç, a board member of SAD, stated that seals are very easily affected by human noise and any other kind of human disturbances.

Stating that they have been carrying out the project for the protection of the Mediterranean monk seals on the coasts of Muğla and Antalya provinces for three years with the support of the International Monk Seal Alliance (MSA), Kıraç emphasized that it was absolutely necessary to stretch the chains.

“We needed to build a physical barrier to protect the seals. We applied to the relevant ministries and local administrations to protect their habitats and received great support from them.”

While it was learned that the Blue cave located between Kaş-Kalkan and the Pirate cave between Demre-Kekova were closed, environmental protectionist Dr. Mert Gökalp stated that the implementation was a right call.

“Perhaps the most serious, positive and inspiring work done in our country for Mediterranean monk seals. SAD-AFAG, which has been working for 36 years for our seas, has signed an incredible practice in terms of protecting our nature. These beautiful people who do not put their own recognition before their struggle for nature protect the Mediterranean monk seals, which are an endangered species.” Gökalp said.