Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FM's account

  • November 05 2020 09:20:00

Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FM's account

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FMs account

Twitter suspended but later restored the account of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Nov. 4, without providing a reason. 

According to the microblogging site’s rules, the company aims to serve the public conversation.

"Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation.

"Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely," it said on its website. 

The move sparked anger among Twitter users, with many slamming the company, saying a top diplomat's account cannot be suspended without justification. 

One user called the suspension "an exceptional mistake."

"I get that you are no longer verifying accounts in the region for some reasons but suspending Foreign Minister's account in war time is an exceptional mistake," said the user. 

Another user addressed the company's CEO Jack Dorsey, questioning the move. 

"What's going on, @Twitter, @jack? Why has the official account of the MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan @bayramov_jeyhun been suspended?” 

The move came amid an ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Upper Karabakh region, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh. 

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  2. Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

    Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

  3. Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

    Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

  4. Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

    Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

  5. Istanbul residents urged not to travel

    Istanbul residents urged not to travel
Recommended
Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of US Senate majority

Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of US Senate majority
Three FETÖ suspects caught in Athens with fake Greek IDs

Three FETÖ suspects caught in Athens with fake Greek IDs

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem virus surge

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem virus surge
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks

UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks
WORLD Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FMs account

Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FM's account

Twitter suspended but later restored the account of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Nov. 4, without providing a reason. 
ECONOMY US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

The United States on Nov. 4 formally left the Paris Agreement, a global pact it helped forge five years ago to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change.
SPORTS Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Olympic medalist Rıza Kayaalp was chosen as the 2020 Athlete of the Year at the 66th Gillette Milliyet Athlete of the Year awards on Nov. 4. 