Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

NEW YORK
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

Twitter on Dec. 15 suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications.

The company hasn’t explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision on Dec. 14 to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about that new policy and Musk’s rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
“Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else,” Musk tweeted on Dec. 15. He later added: “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”

“Doxxing” refers to disclosing online someone’s identity, address, or other personal details.
CNN said in a statement that “the impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising.”

“Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter,” CNN’s statement added. “We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response.”
Another suspended journalist, Matt Binder of the tech news outlet Mashable, said he was banned Thursday night immediately after sharing a screenshot that O’Sullivan had posted before the CNN reporter’s suspension.

The screenshot showed a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department sent earlier Thursday to multiple media outlets, including The Associated Press, about how it was in touch with Musk’s representatives about the alleged stalking incident, but that no crime report had yet been filed.

“I did not share any location data, as per Twitter’s new terms. Nor did I share any links to ElonJet or other location tracking accounts,” Binder said in an email. “I have been highly critical of Musk but never broke any of Twitter’s listed policies.”
Another suspended reporter, Steve Herman of Voice of America, said he assumes he was banned “because I was tweeting about other journalists being suspended for tweeting about accounts being booted that had linked to the Elon Jet feed.”

WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Ancient mosaics to open to visitors in 2023

Ancient mosaics to open to visitors in 2023
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
From flamenco to pop: 5 things about singer Rosalia

From flamenco to pop: 5 things about singer Rosalia
Concert by Luciano Pavarotti Foundation

Concert by Luciano Pavarotti Foundation
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast
‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV special fetes 30th anniversary

‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV special fetes 30th anniversary
WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

A giant aquarium burst in Berlin on Dec. 16, sending a "tsunami" of water and 1,500 tropical fish gushing into a hotel lobby and spewing debris onto a nearby street.It remains unclear what caused the 14-metre (46-foot) high, cylindrical AquaDom aquarium to explode at around 5:50 am (0450 GMT), police said.
ECONOMY Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
SPORTS Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

With a total of 4,938 points earned from sports successes in previous years, Turkish Eczacıbaşı Dynavit has topped this year’s list of “Best Women’s Volleyball Team in the World.”