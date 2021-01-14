Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent

  • January 14 2021 09:10:00

Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent

SAN FRANCISCO-The Associated Press
Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s ban of President Donald Trump in a philosophical Twitter thread that is his first public statement on the subject.

When Trump incited his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol last week, then continued to tweet potentially ominous messages, Dorsey said the resulting risk to public safety created an “extraordinary and untenable circumstance” for the company. Having already briefly suspended Trump’s account the day of the Capitol riot, Twitter on Friday banned Trump entirely, then smacked down the president’s attempts to tweet using other accounts.

“I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter,“ Dorsey wrote. But he added: ”I believe this was the right decision for Twitter.”

Dorsey acknowledged that shows of strength like the Trump ban could set dangerous precedents, even calling them a sign of “failure.” Although not in so many words, Dorsey suggested that Twitter needs to find ways to avoid having to make such decisions in the first place. Exactly how that would work isn’t clear, although it could range from earlier and more effective moderation to a fundamental restructuring of social networks.

In Dorsey-speak, that means Twitter needs to work harder to “promote healthy conversation.”

Extreme measures such as banning Trump also highlight the extraordinary power that Twitter and other Big Tech companies can wield without accountability or recourse, Dorsey wrote.

While Twitter was grappling with the problem of Trump, for instance, Apple, Google and Amazon were effectively shutting down the right-wing site Parler by denying it access to app stores and cloud-hosting services. The companies charged that Parler wasn’t aggressive enough about removing calls to violence, which Parler has denied.

Dorsey declined to criticize his Big Tech counterparts directly, even noting that “this moment in time might call for this dynamic.” Over the long term, however, he suggested that aggressive and domineering behavior could threaten the “noble purpose and ideals” of the open internet by entrenching the power of a few organizations over a commons that should be accessible to everyone.

The Twitter co-founder, however, had little specific to say about how his platform or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future. Instead, he touched on an idea that, taken literally, sounds a bit like the end of Twitter itself, a long-term project to develop a technological “standard” that could liberate social networks from centralized control by the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

But for the moment, Dorsey wrote, Twitter’s goal “is to disarm as much as we can, and ensure we are all building towards a greater common understanding, and a more peaceful existence on earth.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Vaccine appointments in Turkey begin with health workers

    Vaccine appointments in Turkey begin with health workers

  2. Heavy downpour cripples life in Turkey’s west, snowfall expected

    Heavy downpour cripples life in Turkey’s west, snowfall expected

  3. Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

    Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

  4. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  5. Turkey, Pakistan pledge to jointly work against Islamophobia

    Turkey, Pakistan pledge to jointly work against Islamophobia
Recommended
Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse
China logs first virus death in 8 months as WHO huddles on new strains

China logs first virus death in 8 months as WHO huddles on new strains
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Chinese province of 37 mln declares emergency to control virus

Chinese province of 37 mln declares 'emergency' to control virus
North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might

North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might
Trump’s Republican wall eroding ahead of impeachment vote

Trump’s Republican wall eroding ahead of impeachment vote
WORLD Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

Italy was plunged into political crisis on Jan. 13 after former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his party from the ruling coalition, risking the collapse of the government in the middle of a raging coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Bangladeshi port has investment potential for Turkey: Official

Bangladeshi port has investment potential for Turkey: Official

Significant development projects are in pipeline in Bangladesh’s main port city Chittagong that "may attract investment from Turkey," an official statement said on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

The Turkish Football Federation decided on Jan. 13 to increase to 16 the number of foreign players allowed on teams in the Turkish Süper Lig.