Twitter back online in Türkiye after block

ANKARA

Twitter has been made accessible again early Feb. 9 after it was blocked for at least 12 hours on major Turkish mobile providers, following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Ömer Fatih Sayan and Twitter executives.

In the videoconference meeting between Sayan and Twitter Global Government Relations Head John Hughes and Twitter Türkiye Director of Public Policy Ronan Costello, the Turkish officials reminded Twitter’s obligations under the law on effectively combating disinformation and combating crimes committed on the internet, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Twitter has committed to be in further cooperation with Türkiye in the fight against disinformation over earthquake, Anadolu Agency said.

Twitter agreed to cooperate fully with Türkiye in combating disinformation, preventing false reports and fake news, and taking swift action against fake accounts.

Twitter officials stated that they would be more sensitive about the steps to be taken against posts that violate personal rights, disrupt public order, and endanger the safety of life and property within the scope of Law No. 5651, the agency reported.

Online monitor netblocks.org on Feb. 8 showed Twitter becoming throttled and then completely blocked across all major cell phone providers in the country. By about 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), the social media site was accessible again. Netblocks.org confirmed access returned on Feb. 9 after Turkish officials held a videoconference call with Twitter executives.

The restoration came after the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, tweeted: “Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be reenabled shortly.”

Türkiye, in the past, restricted social media during national emergencies and safety incidents. Police have detained at least 18 people since the earthquake over “provocative” social media posts criticising the government response.

Türkiye’s opposition leaders and celebrities warned that Twitter’s absence threatened to disrupt rescue efforts and humanitarian relief work.

“Let’s stop this disgrace immediately,” main opposition CHP Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

“We know everything they are trying to hide,” İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener said, adding that Twitter was needed “to relay the needs of earthquake victims,”