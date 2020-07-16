Twitter accounts of Apple, Musk, Gates, others hit in major hack

  • July 16 2020 09:40:00

Twitter accounts of Apple, Musk, Gates, others hit in major hack

SAN FRANCISCO-Agence France-Presse
Twitter accounts of Apple, Musk, Gates, others hit in major hack

The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others were hijacked on July 15 by scammers trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin, in a massive hack.   

The list of accounts commandeered grew rapidly to include Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Uber, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, bitcoin specialty firms and many others.    

"Tough day for us at Twitter," chief executive Jack Dorsey said in a tweet.    

"We all feel terrible this happened. We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."    

The Biden campaign told AFP that Twitter locked down the hacked account quickly and removed the bogus tweet.

Twitter disabled the ability to tweet from validated accounts, those with the official blue checkmarks, for about two hours while working on a fix.    

"Most accounts should be able to Tweet again," the Twitter support team said in an evening update of the situation.

"As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."    

The duplicitous posts, which were largely deleted, were fired off from the array of high-profile accounts telling people they had 30 minutes to send $1,000 in bitcoin in order to be sent back twice as much.   

"This is a SCAM, DO NOT participate!" Gemini cryptocurrency exchange co-founder Cameron Winklevoss warned from his official account on Twitter.    

"This is the same attack/takeover that other major crypto twitter accounts are experiencing. Be vigilant!"    

BitTorrent chief executive Justin Sun is offering a $1 million reward for finding the Twitter hackers and bringing them to justice, according to media reports.            

The site Blockchain.com, which monitors transactions made in cryptocurrencies, said a total of 12.58 bitcoins, worth almost $116,000, had been sent to the email addresses mentioned in the fraudulent tweets.     

The tweet that appeared on Musk's Twitter feed said, "Happy Wednesday! I am giving back Bitcoin to all of my followers. I am doubling all payments sent to the Bitcoin address below. You send 0.1 BTC, I send 0.2 BTC back!"

It added that the offer was "only going on for 30 minutes."    

The fake messages that appeared on the accounts of other famous personalities made similar promises of instant riches.     

The account of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has more than 83 million followers, was not among those hacked.  

"Given the accounts that got hacked more recently (Apple, Uber, Gates, Musk, etc), I am now leaning towards this being an internal compromise of a Twitter system, not an API attack from a social aggregator service," bitcoin authority and author Andreas Antonopoulos said in a tweet from his @aantonop account.    

Rachel Tobac of cyber-security firm SocialProof Security theorized that hackers got control of a Twitter employee's administrative access to "take over a prominent account and tweet on their behalf."    

As evening arrived on Twitter home turf in San Francisco, the company continued to investigate what happened.    

A version of the scam invited people to click on a link at which they would be exploited.    

"All major crypto Twitter accounts have been compromised," Winklevoss warned in a tweet.    

Among the hacked accounts was @gemini, used by the crypto-exchange, according to his twin brother and co-founder Tyler Winklevoss.    

Twitter has been targeted by hackers in the past.    

Last August, a series of insulting or racist messages were posted on the personal account of Twitter founder Dorsey without his knowledge.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. Armenia-Azerbaijan flareup, just a reminder

    Armenia-Azerbaijan flareup, just a reminder

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Erdoğan urges unity for ‘strong Turkey’

    Erdoğan urges unity for ‘strong Turkey’

  5. Ancient symbolic rocks detonated by treasure hunters in Isparta

    Ancient symbolic rocks detonated by treasure hunters in Isparta
Recommended
Clashes resume on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Clashes resume on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
China firm uses workers to pre-test vaccine in global race

China firm uses workers to 'pre-test' vaccine in global race
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine

Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine    
World population in 2100 could be 2 billion below UN projections

World population in 2100 could be 2 billion below UN projections

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden
WORLD Clashes resume on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Clashes resume on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Border clashes erupted again early on July 16 between arch-foes Azerbaijan and Armenia, officials in both countries said, following a pause in fighting amid a flare-up over a decades-long territorial dispute.

ECONOMY OPEC and allies to ease cuts, allow more oil production

OPEC and allies to ease cuts, allow more oil production

Ministers from the OPEC cartel have agreed to allow more oil to flow from the taps, saying demand for oil is growing as economies take steps to reopen.
SPORTS 5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled announced on July 14 that five Turkish table tennis players have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.