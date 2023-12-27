TV actor Kamar de los Reyes dies at 56

TV actor Kamar de los Reyes dies at 56

LOS ANGELES
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes dies at 56

Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap “One Life to Live” and a villain in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.

De los Reyes died on Dec. 24 following a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from Lisa Goldberg, a publicist for de los Reyes’ wife, Sherri Saum.

In “One Life to Live,” de los Reyes starred as Antonio Vega, a former gang member who became a lawyer and then a cop, alongside Saum. In the popular video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II," he played the villain Raul Menendez. He also had roles in Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” ABC’s “The Rookie” and CW's “All American.”

The family statement said that at the time of his death, de los Reyes was filming “All American” and had recently shot roles in Marvel’s upcoming “Daredevil” series and Hulu’s yet to be released “Washington Black,” starring Sterling K. Brown.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year
LATEST NEWS

  1. North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

    North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

  2. Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

    Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

  3. US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

    US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

  4. Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

    Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

  5. Private lender İşbank issues green bonds

    Private lender İşbank issues green bonds
Recommended
Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report
UNESCO listing brings new shine to North African metal art

UNESCO listing brings new shine to North African metal art
An animal shelter is empty for the first time

An animal shelter is empty for the first time
Finding new dimensions, sisterhood, and healing in ‘The Color Purple’

Finding new dimensions, sisterhood, and healing in ‘The Color Purple’
‘The Floor is Lava’ by Lal Batman at Anna Laudel Düsseldorf

‘The Floor is Lava’ by Lal Batman at Anna Laudel Düsseldorf
‘Scream 7’ director Christopher Landon quits project

‘Scream 7’ director Christopher Landon quits project
WORLD North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea has opened a year-end ruling party meeting attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Wednesday, with key policy decisions for 2024 expected to be unveiled.
ECONOMY Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is helping a leading Turkish automotive manufacturer, Karsan, boost its production of electric vehicles (EVs), strengthen the sector’s competitiveness, increase exports and create jobs.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.