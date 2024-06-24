Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

ANKARA
Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

Tuz Lake has welcomed scores of people from both within the country and around the world as a healing tourism destination, with the season recently kicking off at the lake located in the Central Anatolia region.

Uniting the borders of the three provinces of Ankara, Konya and Aksaray as the second-largest lake in Türkiye, Tuz Lake has become a hotspot for walking activities in recent years treating diseases such as foot fungus, foot odor problems and eczema.

Attracting hundreds of local and foreign tourists, the lake provides visitors of all ages with dramatic scenery and curative salt water. Some of the visitors fix upon walking barefoot to satisfy their nature hobbies, while others merely wander around the lake in order to find healing in the salt water.

Oktay Gök, a Turkish tourist residing in Belgium, has indicated that the lake aroused his attention after he conducted research which urged him to pay a visit to the natural wonder. “I traveled from Kırıkkale just to see this place. I heard that the water was healing,” he said.

Referring to the lake meeting 60 percent of Türkiye’s salt needs with 2 million tons of salt harvest, “It is great that the lake has the capacity to provide the country’s need for salt,” Gök said.

Tolga Aksoy, a visitor living on the coast of the lake said that they visited the place as they lived nearby and added: “We recommend everyone to pay a visit.”

“The lake not only offers good scenery, but also provides a healing spot for people with foot diseases with its water,” Aksoy emphasized, calling attention to the lake’s beauty and curative effect.

The lake is among the world's saltiest lakes – thus its name Tuz, meaning literally "salt" in Turkish – but it is also rich in terms of biological diversity.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning
LATEST NEWS

  1. Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

    Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

  2. New active fault discovered in central province

    New active fault discovered in central province

  3. Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

    Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

  4. Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

    Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

  5. Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief
Recommended
New active fault discovered in central province

New active fault discovered in central province
Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran
Turkish carpets undergo traditional sun treatment before export

Turkish carpets undergo traditional sun treatment before export
Three Turkish cities rank among world’s happiest

Three Turkish cities rank among world’s happiest
‘Paddleboarders pose risk to Mediterranean monk seals’

‘Paddleboarders pose risk to Mediterranean monk seals’
Climate anxiety spreads among children

Climate anxiety spreads among children
Hotel bookings peak as Edirne wrestling festival nears

Hotel bookings peak as Edirne wrestling festival nears
WORLD Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

French President Emmanuel Macron came under strong criticism on Tuesday for warning a far-right or hard-left win in snap polls could spark a "civil war", with his opponents urging him not to scare the public.
ECONOMY Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Some 15.78 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in the January-May period, marking a 12.47 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry released on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿