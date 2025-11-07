TUSAŞ inks deal with BAE Systems to cooperate on uncrewed air systems

TUSAŞ inks deal with BAE Systems to cooperate on uncrewed air systems

ANKARA
TUSAŞ inks deal with BAE Systems to cooperate on uncrewed air systems

Türkiye's aviation and defense firm TUSAŞ (Turkish Aerospace Industries -TAI) and the U.K.-based defense giant BAE Systems signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for uncrewed air systems.

The strategic agreement included cooperation in unmanned aerial systems and related technologies, TUSAŞ said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Nov. 6.

"Under the signed Memorandum of Understanding, both parties will target joint opportunities in the field of future uncrewed air systems," TUSAŞ said.

The agreement builds on the strong existing relationship between both companies and will allow us to bring our already proven uncrewed systems capabilities to new heights, commented Mehmet Demiroğlu, CEO of TUSAŞ.

Last month, TUSAŞ signed another MoU with Airbus to strengthen defense cooperation.

TUSAŞ is the producer of Türkiye's first homegrown fighter jet KAAN, jet trainer Hürjet, indigenous helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In late October, Spain approved the purchase of Türkiye’s first domestically produced jet trainer and light attack aircraft, Hürjet.

In a statement, the Spanish government said it had authorized a 3.12-billion-euro ($3.6 billion) contract for an Integrated Training System for Combat (ITS-C) aircraft to replace the country’s existing AE.09 (F5) fleet.

The deal includes the acquisition of 45 Hürjet aircraft from Türkiye.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028, with the first aircraft expected to enter service in the 2029-2030 training cycle. The Hürjets are projected to remain in service for at least 30 years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates

Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates
LATEST NEWS

  1. Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates

    Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates

  2. More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

    More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

  3. Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

    Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

  4. Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

    Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

  5. Türkiye marks first school break with tributes to Atatürk

    Türkiye marks first school break with tributes to Atatürk
Recommended
Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments
Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter

Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter
Türkiye, Canadas AtkinsRealis launch studies on nuclear projects

Türkiye, Canada's AtkinsRealis launch studies on nuclear projects
Turkish Central Bank maintains its interim inflation targets

Turkish Central Bank maintains its interim inflation targets
Iran president blames ‘bloated bureacracy’ for soaring inflation

Iran president blames ‘bloated bureacracy’ for soaring inflation
Germany’s steel industry girds for uncertain future

Germany’s steel industry girds for uncertain future
Chinas exports fall for first time in eight months

China's exports fall for first time in eight months
WORLD More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

More than 1,000 flights were canceled across the United States on Friday after the Trump administration ordered reductions to ease strain on air traffic controllers working without pay amid a federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿