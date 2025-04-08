Turks spend over 7 hours on internet each day: Report

ISTANBUL

Turkish internet users spend an average of spend more than seven hours online each day on any device, while the world average is according to a report six hours and 38 minutes, according to a report.

Some 56.3 percent use mobile devices to navigate on the internet, while 43.7 percent use computers, shows the “Digital 2025 Global Overview Report” by We Are Social and Meltwater.

More than 88 percent of the Turkish population use the internet versus the world average of 67.9 percent.

The average amount of time per day that Turkish internet users spend using the internet on mobile phones is three hours and 46 minutes.

The report indicates that 66.7 percent of the Turkish population uses social media actively, exceeding the global average of 63.9 percent, with Turks spending an average of two hours and 32 minutes daily on these platforms.

Some 52 percent of Turkish social media users say reading news stories is the main reason for using those outlets.

Turks spend 32 hours and 36 minutes on Instagram, 26 hours and 26 minutes on TikTok and 23 hours and 31 minutes on YouTube on Android phones per month.

Facebook’s share of social media referrals in Türkiye is 27.8 percent,

Some 61 percent of Turkish internet users buy something online each week, while 34.4 percent buy groceries each week, according to the report.

In Türkiye, consumers spent $272 million on mobile apps in September-October 2024.

Around 24 percent of Turkish internet users own some form of cryptocurrency.

The cheapest price for a fixed broadband internet package is $7.72 in Türkiye.

Some 96.9 percent of internet users use mobile phones to access the internet in the country, according to the report.

Some 30 percent of Turkish internet users use voice assistants each week, and 97.2 percent use internet-powered chat and messaging services each month, the report showed.

Around 96 percent of internet users watch TV content via streaming services, such as Netflix, each month.