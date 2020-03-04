Turks spend almost three hours every day on social media

ISTANBUL

Turks spend on average some two hours and 48 minutes on social media on a daily basis, while the time they remain glued to the tube is two hours and 44 minutes, according to a study jointly carried out by the Association for Mobile Communication Devices and Information Technologies Businessmen (MOBİSAD) and Istanbul University.

“There are 54.3 million internet users in Turkey while the number of social media users in the country is 51 million,” said Mustafa Kemal Turnacı, the head of MOBİSAD.

The number of mobile phone users is 59.05 million and the number of social media users on mobile phones is 44 million, according to Turnacı.

People on average remain on the internet for seven hours and nine minutes, data also showed.

Turnacı also noted that 98 percent of Turkey’s population have a mobile phone.

According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK), Turkey’s population was 83.15 million in 2019.

“Some 77 percent of those mobile devices are smartphones,” he added.

He also informed that the mobile communications industry creates directly 180,000 and indirectly 800,000 jobs.

Turkey spent $1.97 billion to import mobile phones in 2019, which marked the lowest figure for the past four years, according to Turnacı.

“A total of 9.82 million mobile phones were imported in 2018, which was 30 percent lower compared with the previous year,” he said.