Turks spend almost three hours every day on social media

  • March 04 2020 15:22:00

Turks spend almost three hours every day on social media

ISTANBUL
Turks spend almost three hours every day on social media

Alamy Photo

Turks spend on average some two hours and 48 minutes on social media on a daily basis, while the time they remain glued to the tube is two hours and 44 minutes, according to a study jointly carried out by the Association for Mobile Communication Devices and Information Technologies Businessmen (MOBİSAD) and Istanbul University.

“There are 54.3 million internet users in Turkey while the number of social media users in the country is 51 million,” said Mustafa Kemal Turnacı, the head of MOBİSAD.

The number of mobile phone users is 59.05 million and the number of social media users on mobile phones is 44 million, according to Turnacı.

People on average remain on the internet for seven hours and nine minutes, data also showed.

Turnacı also noted that 98 percent of Turkey’s population have a mobile phone.

According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK), Turkey’s population was 83.15 million in 2019.

“Some 77 percent of those mobile devices are smartphones,” he added.

He also informed that the mobile communications industry creates directly 180,000 and indirectly 800,000 jobs.

Turkey spent $1.97 billion to import mobile phones in 2019, which marked the lowest figure for the past four years, according to Turnacı.

“A total of 9.82 million mobile phones were imported in 2018, which was 30 percent lower compared with the previous year,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

    Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

  2. Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

    Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

  3. EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

    EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

  4. EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

    EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

  5. Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem

    Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem
Recommended
‘Real women heroes’ dolls to inspire young girls

‘Real women heroes’ dolls to inspire young girls
Istanbul Jazz Festival to feature over 300 artists

Istanbul Jazz Festival to feature over 300 artists
UNESCO-listed St Paul Church in Turkey’s south aims to draw 200,000 visitors

UNESCO-listed St Paul Church in Turkey’s south aims to draw 200,000 visitors
Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019
Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton dies aged 93

'Inside the Actors Studio' host James Lipton dies aged 93

Istanbul Modern puts on a collaborative show

Istanbul Modern puts on a collaborative show
WORLD Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant and wounded five others on March 4 as they tried to cross the border between the two countries, a claim rejected by Greece as "utterly fake news".
ECONOMY Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

The historical Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest surviving shopping centers in the world, has been largely deserted for the last 10 days due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, shopkeepers have complained.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.