‘Turks do not meet physical activity required per day’

Meltem Özgenç- ISTANBUL
Some 53.1 percent of women and 31.7 percent of men in Türkiye have a low level of physical activity, the Health Ministry has said, noting Turkish people mostly prefer to stay inactive during the day.

On the occasion of May 10 Move for Health Day, the ministry published statistics regarding the sedentary lifestyles of Turkish people.

Some 53.1 percent of women in the country do not meet the suggested physical activity required per day. This figure is 31.7 percent for men.

“Physical activity should be promoted in society through studies such as the inclusion of physical activity in the health system,” the ministry said in a written statement.

The Move for Health Day event was created in 2002 by the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote physical activity.

Only one in four adults and one in five high school students stay active during the day, according to WHO. Moreover, 31 million adults aged 50 or older are also inactive.

“Moving your body has immediate and long-term benefits, improving quality of life and health, reducing the risk of developing a myriad of diseases from diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases,” WHO stated.

The health organization also noted that 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week is sufficient for adults.

