Turkmenistan unveils one of the world's tallest statues

Turkmenistan unveils one of the world's tallest statues

ASHGABAT
Turkmenistan unveils one of the worlds tallest statues

The isolated Central Asian state of Turkmenistan on May 17 unveiled an 80-meter high bronze statue, one of the tallest in the world, in honor of its most famous national poet.

The oil and gas rich country has in recent years erected several monuments, buildings and statues in honor of national heroes and the ruling family. Critics say they are to advance an intense cult of personality.

President Serdar Berdymukhamedov presided over the lavish opening ceremony of the statue of Magtymguly Pyragy, south of the capital, Ashgabat.

Born 300 years ago, he is seen as one of the most important figures in Turkmen literature. His name is being used by authorities to promote a Turkmen identity, rooted in history.

"I wanted to embody the greatness of a humanist and poet whose name figures among the eminent writers of the east," sculptor Saragt Babayev told AFP.

Originally populated by nomadic local tribes, Central Asia historically lacked fixed borders along national or ethnic lines.

It was conquered and subsumed into the Russian empire, staying part of the Soviet Union until its collapse three decades ago.

Under Serdar Berdymukhamedov and his father, ex-president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the government has created a fervent cult of personality and closed the country off to outside influence.

Standing 80 meters tall, including the base, the statue of the poet is twice the height of Brazil's Christ the Reedemer and 13 meters shy of the Statue of Liberty and its pedestal in New York harbor.

The statue of Pyragy is surrounded by 24 smaller bronze statues depicting foreign authors, including William Shakespeare, Honore de Balzac and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

The tallest statue in the world is India's Statue of Unity at 182 meters.

Record,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

    Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

  2. Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

    Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

  3. Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

    Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

  4. Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

    Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

  5. Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

    Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism
Recommended
Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji
Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna
Imaginary friend flick If tops box office

Imaginary friend flick 'If' tops box office
George Clooney to make his Broadway debut

George Clooney to make his Broadway debut
Rubik cube reminds us why we have hands

Rubik cube 'reminds us why we have hands'
Costner unveils his Western saga at Cannes

Costner unveils his Western saga at Cannes
All-women rock band jams outs in Saudi Arabia

All-women rock band jams outs in Saudi Arabia
WORLD Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Health professionals in Israel have reported to the BBC that Palestinian detainees from Gaza are frequently restrained to hospital beds, sometimes naked and in nappies, which they consider tantamount to torture.

ECONOMY Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Drivers and ticket inspectors on Paris commuter trains launched a one-day strike yesterday to pressure management over bonuses for the Olympics this July and August, leading to criticism of union tactics.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿