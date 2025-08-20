Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025

ASHGABAT

When he was a teenager, Bekmurad Khodjayev used to hide from his parents to smoke. Fifty years later, the Turkmen pensioner is still hiding, but this time from the police.

"I smoke in my apartment. But if I feel like smoking in town, I find a place without surveillance cameras to avoid a fine: An alleyway, a dead end, behind some tall bushes or trees, a deserted spot," the 64-year-old builder told AFP.

The reclusive Central Asian state of seven million people, where the rate of smoking is already very low, has vowed to eradicate the habit altogether by the end of the year.

Khodjayev said he had already been fined for smoking near his home.

"Since then, I try not to get caught anymore," he said.

The target of going tobacco-free was set in 2022 by the country's supreme leader, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, a former dentist.

Only 4 percent of Turkmens smoke, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are heavy taxes and restrictions on cigarettes and smoking in almost all public places is now banned.

Khodjayev says he buys cigarettes at private kiosks since state shops run by the Commerce Ministry do not have them.

In his kiosk in the capital Ashgabat, seller Meilis said the cigarettes came from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Iran.

"Most of the time, I sell single ones. Not everyone can afford an entire pack, it's too expensive," the 21-year-old told AFP.

According to several smokers in Turkmenistan, a pack can cost between 50 and 170 manats ($14.20 to $48.50), while individual cigarettes cost between two and five manats.

A pack is therefore around 11 percent of an average monthly salary, which was roughly 1,500 manats in 2018, according to the most recent official Turkmen statistics.

The authorities rely on more coercive methods with a variety of smoking bans, import restrictions and fines that can reach 200 manats.

"After receiving several fines, I decided to stop definitively after the time I got caught smoking in my car in a public car park," said Ilyas Byashimov, a 24-year-old entrepreneur.

The Berdymukhamedovs, Gurbanguly and his son Serdar, have ruled the country for almost 20 years with almost absolute power.

After Serdar Berdymukhamedov called in 2023 for a "no compromise" fight against smoking, around 20 people were shown on state television promising not to smoke water pipes or import tobacco illegally.

There are also regular public burnings of contraband cigarettes, accompanied by shows of traditional Turkmen dancing and singing.

With just a few months to go until the end of 2025, the authorities are not claiming victory in rooting out smoking.

Smokers seemed doubtful about a total ban.

"Cigarettes will not disappear completely but will become much more expensive and there will be a black market," said Haidar Shikhiev, 60, a builder.