Türkiye's top diplomat to attend Gaza meeting in Paris

Türkiye's top diplomat to attend Gaza meeting in Paris

ANKARA
Türkiyes top diplomat to attend Gaza meeting in Paris

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will participate in a meeting on Gaza, hosted by France in Paris on Thursday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Senior diplomats from Europe, the Arab world, and other partner countries will meet in Paris to discuss the transition in Gaza and coordinate international efforts to support a permanent ceasefire.

The meeting aims to reaffirm support for the U.S.-backed plan proposed by President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza and to define “the main parameters of the day after,” including stabilization, reconstruction, and governance of the enclave.

According to the sources, the discussions will be held “in close coordination with the United States” and will also involve Israel. The session will begin at 5 pm local time (1500GMT).

The meeting builds on the Franco-Saudi initiative for a two-state solution, which led to the New York Declaration and paved the way for the adoption of the American plan.​​​​​​​

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize
LATEST NEWS

  1. Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

    Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

  2. Russian attack batters Ukraine energy grid, kills 7-year-old

    Russian attack batters Ukraine energy grid, kills 7-year-old

  3. Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

    Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

  4. Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

  5. France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

    France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis
Recommended
Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry
L’Étape Türkiye by Tour de France returns to unite amateur cyclists

L’Étape Türkiye by Tour de France returns to unite amateur cyclists
Ulubey Canyon unveils virtual flight experience for visitors

Ulubey Canyon unveils virtual flight experience for visitors
Wildfires destroy 80,000 hectares across Türkiye this year

Wildfires destroy 80,000 hectares across Türkiye this year
Turkish scientist knighted by Italy for ear surgery breakthroughs

Turkish scientist knighted by Italy for ear surgery breakthroughs
18 Turkish citizens detained on freedom flotilla set to return Friday: Foreign Ministry

18 Turkish citizens detained on freedom flotilla set to return Friday: Foreign Ministry
Palestinians must lead Gaza reconstruction: FM Fidan

Palestinians must lead Gaza reconstruction: FM Fidan
WORLD Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.
ECONOMY Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

The price of silver hit a multi-decade high on Thursday as investors kept flocking to safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while gold eased off a record run.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿