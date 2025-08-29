Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline

ANKARA

Türkiye produced 3.2 million tons of crude steel in July, marking a 4.2 percent increase compared to the same month of 2024, according to data from the World Steel Association.

Despite the July rise, the country’s total crude steel output in the January–July period fell by 0.9 percent year-on-year to 21.5 million tons. With this volume, Türkiye ranked as the world’s seventh-largest steel producer.

Turkish steelmakers have voiced concerns over increasing protectionism in the global steel trade, which they say is straining export performance. Earlier this month, the U.S. imposed additional customs duties ranging from 6.48 percent to 13.47 percent on corrosion-resistant flat steel imports from ten countries, including Türkiye.

The U.S., the fourth largest producer, saw a 4.8 percent annual increase in July output to 7.1 million tons. Its January–July production rose 1.5 percent to 47.4 million tons.

China maintained its lead as the world’s top producer, though its output declined by 4 percent in July to 78.7 million tons and by 3.1 percent in the first seven months to 595 million tons.

Global crude steel production across 70 reporting countries totaled 150.1 million tons in July, down 1.3 percent from the previous year. From January to July, world production fell 1.9 percent annually to 1.09 billion tons.