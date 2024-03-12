Türkiye’s share in global arms exports increases: Report

STOCKHOLM

Türkiye’s share in global arms exports increased from 0.7 percent in 2014-2018 to 1.6 percent in 2019-2023, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

This marked a staggering 106 percent change between the two periods.

Türkiye ranked 11th largest exporter in the world in 2019-2023.

The main recipients of Türkiye’s arms exports were the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Pakistan. The UAE’s share in Türkiye’s arms exports was 15 percent, Qatar’s was 13 percent and Pakistan’s was 11 percent.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports climbed to an all-time high of $5.5 billion last year, increasing from 2023’s $4.4 billion.

Between 2014 and 2018, the industry’s export revenues hovered around $1.8-$1.9 billion. Defense exports exceeded the $2 billion mark for the first time in 2019, reaching $3.1 billion in the following year.

Türkiye was the fourth largest supplier to sub-Saharan Africa with a share of 6.3 percent, mostly due to its deliveries of combat helicopters to Nigeria and trainer/combat aircraft and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) to several states, the report said.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s share in global arms imports plunged 29 percent from the 2014-18 period to the 2019-23 period.

It was the 17th largest arms importers in the world.

The country’s share in global arms imports declined from 2.2 percent in 2014-18 to 1.6 percent in 2019-2023. In the latter period, Spain, Italy and Russia were the main suppliers of Türkiye’s arms imports, according to the SIPRI report.

The United States increased its arms exports by 17 percent between 2014–18 and 2019–23, while Russia’s arms exports halved, the report said.

Arms imports to Europe rose by 94 percent in 2019-2023, compared to the preceding five-year period partly due to the war in Ukraine, according to SIPRI.