Türkiye’s population hits new high, over 85 million: TÜİK

ANKARA
Türkiye’s population hit 85.2 million as of end-2022, while the population growth rate dropped from 12.7 per thousand in 2021 to 7.1 per thousand in 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 6.

Nearly 600,000 people were added to the country’s population, of which 31,800 were foreign nationals, in 2022, according to TÜİK’s Address-Based Population Registration System (ADNKS).

“Male population was 42.7 million and female population was 42.5 million. While 50.1 percent of the total population were males, 49.9 percent of the total population were females,” the country’s statistical body said in a statement.

The most populous province of the country recorded by TÜİK was again Istanbul with its 15.9 million residents. The population of the Turkish metropolis increased by 67,000 in a year.

Istanbul was followed by the capital Ankara with 5.7 million residents, İzmir with 4.4 million residents, Bursa with 3.1 million residents and Antalya with 2.6 million residents.

With its 84,241 residents, the northern province of Bayburt was the least populated province in the country, according to TÜİK.

The other least populated provinces are Tunceli with 84,366 residents, Ardahan with 92,481 residents and Gümüşhane with 144,544 residents.

The proportion of the population residing in province and district centers increased from 93.2 percent in 2021 to 93.4 percent in 2022, according to TÜİK’s report. The proportion of the population living in towns and villages decreased from 6.8 to 6.6 percent.

The population density, which is the number of persons per square kilometer, increased by one person compared to 2021 and reached 111 in 2022.

The province with the highest number of persons per square kilometer was Istanbul, with 3,062 persons. Neighboring Kocaeli province and İzmir followed Istanbul.

The low population zone across the country is again Tunceli, with 11 people per square kilometer. Ardahan with 19 and Erzincan with 20 people per square kilometer follow Tunceli.

The median age in the country increased from 33.1 to 33.5.

While comparing the data of 2007 and 2022, it showed that the population of older people has increased across the country.

The rate of the elderly population increased from 7.1 percent in 2007 to 9.9 percent in 2022.

On the contrary, during this period, the rate of the population of children under 14 fell sharply from 26.4 percent to 22 percent.

