Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

Türkiye’s first İncili (Pearl) Gastronomy Guide is now available in English, guiding tourists to explore some of the most-try restaurants and eaters to savor the country’s delicious cuisine while on their trip.

The English version of the guide was released with the fourth Turkish edition. A celebration of outstanding Turkish cuisine, the Pearl Gastronomy Guide recommends the country’s best restaurants.

Launched by two Turkish institutions, household goods retailer Karaca and the daily Hürriyet newspaper, the guide gives pearl ratings to restaurants by considering independent reviews by more than 300 inspectors.

The fourth edition of the guide includes 571 restaurants and ranks cities such as Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Bursa, Gaziantep, Istanbul and İzmir from one to five pearls.

The gastronomy guide also serves as a shopping guide with recommended shopping spots, apart from the best local restaurants in Türkiye. With beautifully colored images of dishes masterfully presented in atmospheric restaurant settings, the guide is a bedside book for lovers of Turkish gastronomy.

After the fourth edition of the İncili Gastronomy Guide was published, the English edition was also released with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Tourism Development Agency (TGA).

The English version of the guide was launched in January in London at an event hosted by Karaca Group CEO Fatih Karaca, Demirören Media Advertising and Sales Manager Orçun Çevikoğulları and the general coordinator of the project, Müge Akgün.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to London Ümit Yalçın, Undersecretary Güneş Yeşildağ, Undersecretary Sezin Yeşildağ and London Consul General Bekir Utku Atakan also attended the event.

The Pearl Gastronomy Guide first hit the shelves in 2017, followed by a second edition in 2018 and a third edition in 2020. Following the recent fourth edition, the fifth guide will be published later this year.

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys

Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys

    Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys

  2. Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

    Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

  3. US seeks to reassure allies after secret documents leak

    US seeks to reassure allies after secret documents leak

  4. Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

    Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

  5. Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

    Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English
Recommended
Kardashian, Roberts join ‘American Horror Story’

Kardashian, Roberts join ‘American Horror Story’

The anime hit Suzume and Shinkais cinema of cataclysm

The anime hit 'Suzume' and Shinkai's cinema of cataclysm
Snake statue of Galatasaray High School missing

Snake statue of Galatasaray High School missing
Tiger Woods ball from 1997 Masters fetches $64,000

Tiger Woods' ball from 1997 Masters fetches $64,000
TikToker shares Maya language with new generations

TikToker shares Maya language with new generations
India’s tiger population rises above 3,000

India’s tiger population rises above 3,000
WORLD Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy’s right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country’s southern shores.

ECONOMY Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Amid rising earthquake concerns in Türkiye’s largest metropolis Istanbul, people have started migrating from the districts closer to fault lines to more safe locations, as many apartments sit vacant.
SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.