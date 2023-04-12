Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s first İncili (Pearl) Gastronomy Guide is now available in English, guiding tourists to explore some of the most-try restaurants and eaters to savor the country’s delicious cuisine while on their trip.

The English version of the guide was released with the fourth Turkish edition. A celebration of outstanding Turkish cuisine, the Pearl Gastronomy Guide recommends the country’s best restaurants.

Launched by two Turkish institutions, household goods retailer Karaca and the daily Hürriyet newspaper, the guide gives pearl ratings to restaurants by considering independent reviews by more than 300 inspectors.

The fourth edition of the guide includes 571 restaurants and ranks cities such as Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Bursa, Gaziantep, Istanbul and İzmir from one to five pearls.

The gastronomy guide also serves as a shopping guide with recommended shopping spots, apart from the best local restaurants in Türkiye. With beautifully colored images of dishes masterfully presented in atmospheric restaurant settings, the guide is a bedside book for lovers of Turkish gastronomy.

After the fourth edition of the İncili Gastronomy Guide was published, the English edition was also released with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Tourism Development Agency (TGA).

The English version of the guide was launched in January in London at an event hosted by Karaca Group CEO Fatih Karaca, Demirören Media Advertising and Sales Manager Orçun Çevikoğulları and the general coordinator of the project, Müge Akgün.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to London Ümit Yalçın, Undersecretary Güneş Yeşildağ, Undersecretary Sezin Yeşildağ and London Consul General Bekir Utku Atakan also attended the event.

The Pearl Gastronomy Guide first hit the shelves in 2017, followed by a second edition in 2018 and a third edition in 2020. Following the recent fourth edition, the fifth guide will be published later this year.