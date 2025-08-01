Türkiye's oldest woman passes away at 131

Türkiye's oldest woman passes away at 131

ŞANLIURFA
Türkiyes oldest woman passes away at 131

Türkiye's oldest woman, living in a rural region in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, has died at the age of 131.

 

Born on July 1, 1894, according to official records, Hodi Gürkan had 7 children, 110 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

 

In Türkiye, average life expectancy at birth corresponds to around 78.1 years at present, according to figures published by the country’s official statistics office on July 30.

 

As per the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), women in Türkiye outlive men by a significant margin, with life expectancy for women reaching 80.7 years, compared to 75.5 years for men.

 

Despite women living longer overall, men are expected to live more years in good health, with a 2.6-year advantage, according to TÜİK.

 

Another striking finding from the office’s report is the clear link between education levels and life expectancy.

 

According to data, people with higher educational attainment tend to live longer than those with less education.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

    Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

  2. Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

    Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

  3. US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

    US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

  4. Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

    Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

  5. Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

    Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September
Recommended
Bosphorus’ key vehicle ferry route marks final voyage

Bosphorus’ key vehicle ferry route marks final voyage
Hot air balloon tours offer sky-high view of Antalya’s rich heritage

Hot air balloon tours offer sky-high view of Antalya’s rich heritage
Israel’s moves to expel Gazans, annex West Bank unacceptable: FM Fidan

Israel’s moves to expel Gazans, annex West Bank unacceptable: FM Fidan
Erdoğan urges Gaza ceasefire, reaffirms support for 1967-based Palestinian state

Erdoğan urges Gaza ceasefire, reaffirms support for 1967-based Palestinian state
Rain to sweep across Türkiye as temperatures ease

Rain to sweep across Türkiye as temperatures ease
Türkiye limits university admissions to boost quality in fields

Türkiye limits university admissions to boost quality in fields
Türkiye launches national effort to combat food waste

Türkiye launches national effort to combat food waste
WORLD US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

President Donald Trump's special envoy promised a plan to deliver more food to Gaza after inspecting a U.S.-backed distribution centre on Friday, as the United Nations said Israeli forces had killed hundreds of hungry Palestinians waiting for aid over the past two months.
ECONOMY Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat declared July 2025 a "record-breaking month" for Türkiye's exports, with shipments reaching an all-time high of $25 billion, up 11 percent from last year, while the trade deficit narrowed by 12.1 percent amid controlled import growth.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿