Türkiye's oldest woman passes away at 131

ŞANLIURFA

Türkiye's oldest woman, living in a rural region in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, has died at the age of 131.

Born on July 1, 1894, according to official records, Hodi Gürkan had 7 children, 110 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In Türkiye, average life expectancy at birth corresponds to around 78.1 years at present, according to figures published by the country’s official statistics office on July 30.

As per the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), women in Türkiye outlive men by a significant margin, with life expectancy for women reaching 80.7 years, compared to 75.5 years for men.

Despite women living longer overall, men are expected to live more years in good health, with a 2.6-year advantage, according to TÜİK.

Another striking finding from the office’s report is the clear link between education levels and life expectancy.

According to data, people with higher educational attainment tend to live longer than those with less education.