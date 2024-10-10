No migrant surge expected amid wars: Sources

ANKARA
<p>Turkish citizens walk to board Turkish military ships to evacuate them from Lebanon to the country, in Beirut port on Wednesday, Oct. 9.</p>

Türkiye does not anticipate an influx of migrants as a result of Israel's ongoing military actions in the region, defense sources have said.

"The operations we are conducting in Syria have two objectives: First, to eliminate terrorism at its source, and second, to prevent a wave of migration that may be directed towards our country," sources from the Defense Ministry told reporters in Ankara on Oct. 10.

They said no major migration would occur through Syria and assured that preventative measures are in place in regions under Turkish control.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry sources reported the evacuation of 966 individuals from Lebanon on Oct. 10, including 878 Turkish citizens and 24 Northern Cypriots, along with first-degree relatives of them.

Their statement contradicted earlier claims that Syrian citizens were being prioritized.

As part of the operation, over 2,000 Turkish citizens and foreign nationals are expected to be evacuated aboard military ships that are also delivering humanitarian aid to Lebanon, which has been affected by Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah.

A convoy of six ships, supported by naval escorts, departed from the southern Turkish port of Mersin early on Oct. 9. The convoy carried 300 tons of humanitarian supplies, including food, hygiene kits, kitchenware, tents, beds and blankets.

“Israel’s aggression has severely impacted Lebanon and our brothers here,” Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Barış Ulusoy commented.

“We are carrying out an operation today with two aims: To provide humanitarian aid to our Lebanese brothers and to ensure the safe return of our citizens who are in a difficult situation.”

As evacuees lined up at the ships, Turkish soldiers and sailors conducted passport checks, and luggage was screened using metal detectors and drug-sniffing dogs before boarding. The return journey to Mersin was expected to take approximately 10 hours.

Türkiye's government plans to organize more sea evacuations if necessary and is contemplating charter flights to repatriate citizens.

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
