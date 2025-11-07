Türkiye’s live-streaming market to exceed $5 billion by 2030: TikTok report

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s live-streaming industry is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, with projections suggesting it will surpass the $5 billion mark by 2030, according to TikTok’s “Future of Entertainment” report prepared in collaboration with global consultancy Kearney.

The report anticipated that the sector will generate around 133,000 full-time and 126,000 indirect jobs, transforming the nation into a potential regional hub for live content creation.

Currently valued at approximately $1.6 billion in 2024, Türkiye’s live-streaming market is expanding rapidly, driven by a young and tech-savvy user base, high mobile penetration rates and the increasing prevalence of brand collaborations on social media platforms.

The report highlighted that Türkiye’s cultural creativity, digital literacy and demographic advantages position it as a leading contender for becoming the center of live-streaming in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

TikTok’s report underscored that sustaining the momentum will require government incentives, investment in professionalization and the establishment of shared safety and transparency standards, including age verification, content moderation and data openness.

These steps, it argues, would not only secure domestic market growth but also strengthen Türkiye’s role as a regional hub for content production and digital innovation.

According to the findings, 10.2 million people in Türkiye watch live streams weekly, with the peak viewing time around 9 p.m.

The average user spends 13 minutes per day watching live content, with 72 percent of viewers aged between 18 and 34, reflecting the platform’s strong appeal among younger audiences.

Beyond content creators, the sector supports a wide array of professions, from agency staff and technical crews to platform operators, contributing to a growing digital ecosystem.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), 90.9 percent of the country uses the internet, with nearly 89.5 of users engaging with social media.