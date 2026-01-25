Türkiye's intel chief meets Hamas over Gaza ceasefire agreement

ANKARA

Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın Saturday met with a delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas in Istanbul, according to security sources.

Kalın held talks with Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau and head of the negotiation team, and other members of the group.

The meeting addressed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has moved into its second phase.

The two delegations agreed to work in consultation on increasing humanitarian aid, opening of the Rafah Border Crossing in both directions, the commencement of duties by the National Committee for Gaza Management (NGAC), and other related issues.

During the meeting, the Hamas delegation expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye's mediation and guarantor role in efforts to secure peace in Gaza, as well as for Ankara’s increasingly prominent role in the plan’s second phase.