Türkiye’s FMCG retail grew nearly 100 percent last year

ISTANBUL
The retail of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Türkiye grew 99 percent last year compared with 2021, according to research conducted by consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ.

Türkiye decoupled from the rest of the world, which saw the FMCG market shrink in 2022, said Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, NielsenIQ Türkiye general manager and vice president of Analytics for Africa and the Middle East.

Food retail expanded by 103 percent, while the growth in personal care was 90 percent.

“When we look at the FMCG growth in Türkiye, we see that especially the food category, and confectionery and beverage groups under the food, deliver growth with their strong volume and turnover performance,” Erdoğan commented.

She noted that e-commerce increased its weight in the total FMCG by recording strong growth throughout the world during the pandemic, but the growth rate “normalized” in 2022.

The e-commerce FMCG growth rate in Türkiye eased from 122 percent in 2020 to 99 percent in the following year, while the rate of expansion was 100 percent last year, according to the research.

Price increases in the world put pressure on consumers’ budgets, prompting shoppers to be more cautious, Erdoğan commented.

“Shoppers buy what they need, when they need, and as much as they need,” she said, adding that consumers now tend to buy smaller packages.

The FMCG market, excluding tobacco and alcohol, grew by 94 percent in the first two months of 2023 from a year ago, according to Erdoğan.

The FMGC e-commerce also made a good start to the year, recording a 110 percent growth compared with the first two months of 2022, said Yankı Yalçın, NielsenIQ Türkiye client services and e-commerce director.

