Türkiye’s first aircraft factory to be reconstructed after 72 years

ANKARA

Türkiye’s first aircraft factory, which ceased its production in 1950, will be reconstructed 72 years later.

The first step has been taken for the revitalization of TOMTAŞ, which was established as the country’s first aircraft factory in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, whose activities were terminated in 1950.

It was planned that aircraft production and modernization will be carried out in the factory.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who is among the names who made great efforts to bring the project to life, said, “We will turn this effort into a success story.”

TOMTAŞ Aviation and Technology Company will be established with the joint investment of the Turkish Aerospace Industry, ASFAT, TOMTAŞ Investment and Erciyes Technopark and MÜSIAD Kayseri.

In the first years of the establishment of the Turkish Republic, the government led by İsmet İnönü decided to establish an aircraft factory in accordance with the directives of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the republic.

The aircraft company was established in Kayseri on Oct. 6, 1926.

A large number of aircraft were donated to the Turkish Air Force by the U.S. within the framework of the Marshal aid initiated by the U.S. after World War II. Kayseri Aircraft Factory was converted into Kayseri Air Supply and Maintenance Center in 1950 due to the U.S. aircraft that were donated and supplied cheaply. It was officially closed in 1950 after aircraft production ceased in 1941.