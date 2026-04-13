Türkiye’s fiber internet subscribers double in five years

Türkiye’s fiber internet subscribers double in five years

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s fiber internet subscribers double in five years

Türkiye’s fiber internet subscriber base has doubled over the past five years, reaching 9.8 million, according to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority’s (BTK) “Quarterly Market Data Report on the Electronic Communications Sector.”

In the final quarter of 2021, fiber subscribers numbered 4.84 million, rising to 5.7 million the following year. By 2023, the figure had climbed to 6,75 million, surpassing the 8 million mark in 2024 with 8.07 million. subscribers. Last year, the total approached 10 million, reaching 9.85 million.

The report highlights a sharp rise in “fiber-to-the-home” subscriptions, which grew from around 3.5 million in 2021 to more than 8.6 million last year. In contrast, “fiber-to-the-building” subscriptions declined from 1.3 million to 1.1 million over the same period.

Alongside the surge in demand, fiber optic cable length has also expanded significantly. Operators reported a total fiber length of 471,020 kilometers at the end of 2021, which increased to 680,524 kilometers last year. This represents a 44 percent growth in fiber infrastructure across Türkiye over five years.

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