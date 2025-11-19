Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September

ANKARA

Türkiye’s external assets reached $395.5 billion at the end of September, marking an 8.2 percent increase compared to the previous quarter, according to data released by the Central Bank on Nov. 19.

Liabilities to non-residents rose 3.1 percent to $722.6 billion.

As a result, the country’s net International Investment Position, the difference between total assets and liabilities, registered at minus $327.1 billion.

Within asset sub-items, direct investment amounted to $72.5 billion, up 3.8 percent, while other investment declined 2.3 percent to $138.1 billion.

Foreign exchange deposits of resident banks held abroad fell 9 percent to $42.7 billion.

On the liabilities side, direct investment reached $213.7 billion by the end of September, reflecting a 2.7 percent increase from the previous quarter.

Portfolio investment rose 12.1 percent to $130.8 billion and other investment edged up 0.5 percent to $378.1 billion.