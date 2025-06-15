Türkiye’s export structure becomes more resilient: Study

ANKARA

Data reveals that Türkiye’s export structure has become more resilient, with increased diversification in both products and destination countries, according to a study by researchers at the Central Bank.

The increase in the number of products and especially in the number of product-country pairs indicates that Türkiye’s integration into global trade has strengthened, said the authors of the study, adding that the balanced distribution of exports increases resilience against external shocks.

While export diversification is an important indicator, it is also useful to factor in developments in value added and technology to better gauge the overall improvement in export performance, they noted.

Between 2013 and 2024, the number of products exported increased from 10,487 to 10,810, while the number of product-country combinations grew by over 40 percent, rising from 167,459 to 236,864, according to the study.

This indicates that Türkiye’s export network has become more complex and resilient, the researchers concluded.

In terms of the number of exported products, Türkiye was able to export approximately 84 percent of the products traded globally in 2023, they said.

“Türkiye appeared in 22 out of every 100 markets for globally exported product-country pairs. Considering that this figure was 16 out of 100 in 2013, it is evident that significant progress has been made in this area,” they noted.

In the first five months of 2025, the country’s exports rose 3.5 percent annually to $111 billion, according to the latest data from the Trade Ministry.

The 12-month exports amounted to $265.5 billion as of the end of May.