Türkiye’s EU bid should not be left on paper: CHP

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has called on the European Union not to leave Türkiye’s goal of joining the union on paper, reiterating that his party’s priority is to uphold human rights and democracy when it comes to power.

“The CHP’s ambition is to make Türkiye a pioneer of our common values: democracy, human rights and the rule of law. We, therefore, cannot accept that Türkiye’s goal of full membership to the EU to be left on paper,” Özel said at a meeting of the Socialist International in Romania over the weekend.

The meeting has observed the participation of socialist and leftist political parties from the European countries.

Özel said the CHP’s path to power is also Türkiye’s path to renew its dedication to joining the EU.

Citing the rise of far-right political parties in Europe, Özel stressed that this does not mean that the left and socialist trends will suffer a setback.

“We, as the political parties under the roof of the Socialist International, possess the capacity and historical experience for resolving the problems of our citizens. It’s our job to explain this better to them and urge them against the far-right’s distorting and distracting rhetoric,” he said.

The CHP leader particularly addressed economic difficulties in the world which are seen as the main reason for the rise of extremist parties and suggested that the European Committee of the Socialist International should demonstrate the leadership in crafting a new economic order.

“Eliminating disparities due to neoliberalism, creating new employment fields and green, digital and inclusive skills through equal opportunities and training, reviving the social state understanding by adopting it to our age should be done under our leadership,” he underlined.

Özel also hailed the success of the Labor Party in the United Kingdom for coming to power after 14 years.

