Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

ISTANBUL

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced in March 2026, cruise passenger traffic reached the highest level recorded in any March over the past 16 years.

Cruise passenger traffic in Türkiye hit 41,039 last month.

In a written statement evaluating the data from the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs, Uraloğlu noted that 26 cruise ships docked at Turkish ports during the month, marking a 4.9 percent increase in passenger numbers compared with the same period last year.

In March, Istanbul ports welcomed eight cruise ships with 13,307 passengers, Kuşadası received seven ships with 12,191 passengers and İzmir Alsancak hosted five ships with 9,723 passengers, while other ports saw six ships bringing 5,818 passengers, according to the minister.

Uraloğlu highlighted that in the first quarter of 2026, a total of 56 cruise ships arrived at Turkish ports, carrying 93,787 passengers.

Istanbul emerged as the leading destination in the first three months of 2026, hosting 18 cruise ships, followed by Kuşadası with 17 and İzmir Alsancak with 13. In terms of passenger traffic, Istanbul ports led with 35,800 passengers, trailed by İzmir Alsancak with 27,467 and Kuşadası with 22,682.