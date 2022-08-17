Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

MUNICH
Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Aug. 15 night as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals.

Fresh from sealing the Commonwealth title, Britain’s Eilish McColgan forced the pace in the 25-lap race, but Can hit the front with just under 3 kilometers to go.

Can, who previously won the 10,000m title in Amsterdam in 2016, was merciless as she turned the screw at Munich’s Olympic Stadium, clocking a winning time of 30 minutes 32.57 seconds.

McColgan claimed silver more than 8 seconds behind while a second Kenyan-born athlete, Israel’s defending champion and world marathon bronze medalist Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, took bronze.

In the first field medal of the Euros, world bronze medalist Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands won the women’s shot put with a best of 20.24m on the second of her six attempts.

Portugal’s Auriol Dongmo took silver with a national record of 19.82m, Schilder’s teammate Jorinde Van Klinken claiming bronze (18.94).

That was closely followed by Croatia’s Filip Mihaljevic claiming victory in the men’s shot with a best of 21.53m, Serbia’s Armin Sinancevic taking silver with 21.39m and Czech Tomas Stanek bronze (21.24).

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen kept his bid for a repeat double gold on course after winning his 1,500m heat in 3:38.48.
The Norwegian was one of the stars of the Berlin Euros in 2018 when he went home with golds in both the 1,500 and 5,000m.

It will be a quick turnaround for Ingebrigtsen, who had to settle for silver behind surprise British winner Jake Wightman in the 1,500m at the world champs.

The 5,000m final was scheduled for Aug. 16 night, with the 1500m final to be held on Aug. 18.
“Today was a first test for me and the test result is: very good,” Ingebrigtsen said.
“The Olympic stadium is a beautiful arena and the track is really good and fast.”
Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic, bidding for a record sixth continental title, also qualified for the final of the women’s discus throw.

“The European championships are always very special to me because my first major medal was a European gold medal in Barcelona in 2010,” said the two-time Olympic and world champion.
“I am proud to be the number one in Europe and to represent Europe around the world. They all know who the discus girl is, and I think I want to stay in this position for a long time.”

Cuban-born Portuguese triple jumper Pedro Pichardo, the reigning world and Olympic champion, also sailed through qualifying for Aug. 17’s final with a best of 17.36m.
“I know I am in very good shape, and my only goal today was to get the big Q to the final, it was easy and relaxed,” Pichardo said.

Poland’s Aleksandra Lisowska claimed the first title at the European championships, winning the women’s marathon on the streets of Munich.
The men’s marathon title went the way of host nation Germany as Richard Ringer produced an extraordinarily well-judged final burst past Ethiopian-born Israeli Maru Teferi for gold.

The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

Warren Buffett’s company bet more on Apple and Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Aug. 15 night as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals.