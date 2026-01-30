Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

ANKARA

The number of aircraft operated by Türkiye’s airlines for passenger and cargo services rose from 558 to 800 over the past five years, according to data published by the country’s Civil Aviation General Directorate.

The sector’s expansion has tracked a broader rise in air travel and connectivity. Türkiye’s international flight network has expanded to 356 destinations in 133 countries, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said earlier this month.

Passenger traffic also hit a record in 2025, reaching about 247.16 million travelers, according to data from the State Airports Authority (DHMİ) cited by Invest in Türkiye.

Aviation authority figures show the total fleet grew by 43 percent by the end of 2025 compared with 2021, while total seating capacity climbed from 104,464 to 157,785 over the same period.

Passenger aircraft account for most of the registered fleet, with about 760 planes used for passenger transport and around 40 dedicated to cargo operations, according to the same data.

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines holds the largest share, operating 473 aircraft at the end of 2025. Pegasus Airlines followed with 128 aircraft and SunExpress with 81, the aviation authority’s fleet statistics showed.