Türkiye’s aim is to zero PKK’s acts: Defense minister

Türkiye’s aim is to zero PKK’s acts: Defense minister

ANKARA
Türkiye’s aim is to zero PKK’s acts: Defense minister

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has reiterated that PKK has almost lost its capacity to carry out terror activities inside Türkiye and the ultimate goal of the Turkish army is to zero it.

“We are not going to leave any territory that we don’t step in for zeroing the capacity of movement and activities of the terror organization as we have successfully expanded our control in the field,” Güler said during a visit to the southeastern Anatolian province of Şanlıurfa on April 11. Güler was accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak and other top commanders.

Recalling that there are critical developments in the global and regional scales which bring about fresh risks, threats and dangers, Güler assured that the Turkish army was taking all necessary measures for the security of the Turkish state and nation.

The defense minister recalled that current military anti-terror operations are the most intense and efficient ones of the one-century-long history of the republic. He also said that Turkish borders are also being protected by advanced technological means and human resources.

According to Turkish security officials, PKK has almost no capacity to carry out terror attacks inside Türkiye but it continues its influence and activities in northern Iraq. Türkiye has already vowed to launch a decisive operation in the summer to curb PKK’s presence and influence in Iraq.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to pay a crucial visit to Baghdad in the coming weeks to discuss a comprehensive security agreement with the Iraqi government. Türkiye is hopeful for intensified cooperation with Iraq to clear the Iraqi territories of the PKK elements.

PKK has had its main headquarters and training facilities in northern Iraq since the 1990s.

defense ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Astrophotographer captures rare images of Devils Comet

Astrophotographer captures rare images of 'Devil's Comet'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Astrophotographer captures rare images of 'Devil's Comet'

    Astrophotographer captures rare images of 'Devil's Comet'

  2. Turkish, US top diplomats discuss developments in Gaza

    Turkish, US top diplomats discuss developments in Gaza

  3. Germans, Brits eye Turkish coasts for holiday

    Germans, Brits eye Turkish coasts for holiday

  4. World Bank to provide $18 billion support for Türkiye

    World Bank to provide $18 billion support for Türkiye

  5. Türkiye’s aim is to zero PKK’s acts: Defense minister

    Türkiye’s aim is to zero PKK’s acts: Defense minister
Recommended
Astrophotographer captures rare images of Devils Comet

Astrophotographer captures rare images of 'Devil's Comet'
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss developments in Gaza

Turkish, US top diplomats discuss developments in Gaza
Germans, Brits eye Turkish coasts for holiday

Germans, Brits eye Turkish coasts for holiday
World Bank to provide $18 billion support for Türkiye

World Bank to provide $18 billion support for Türkiye
Türkiye to continue to support Palestine: Erdoğan

Türkiye to continue to support Palestine: Erdoğan
Saudi drug trafficker detained in country’s west

Saudi drug trafficker detained in country’s west
WORLD Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead

Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead

Palestinian nurse Maha Sweylem came to the gutted shell of the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza hoping for yet dreading news of her husband, who she said was a doctor there.
ECONOMY Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

GM subsidiary Cruise on has said it plans to get its self-driving cars back on the road without human drivers after suspending robotaxi service late last year due to safety concerns.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿