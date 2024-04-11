Türkiye’s aim is to zero PKK’s acts: Defense minister

ANKARA

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has reiterated that PKK has almost lost its capacity to carry out terror activities inside Türkiye and the ultimate goal of the Turkish army is to zero it.

“We are not going to leave any territory that we don’t step in for zeroing the capacity of movement and activities of the terror organization as we have successfully expanded our control in the field,” Güler said during a visit to the southeastern Anatolian province of Şanlıurfa on April 11. Güler was accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak and other top commanders.

Recalling that there are critical developments in the global and regional scales which bring about fresh risks, threats and dangers, Güler assured that the Turkish army was taking all necessary measures for the security of the Turkish state and nation.

The defense minister recalled that current military anti-terror operations are the most intense and efficient ones of the one-century-long history of the republic. He also said that Turkish borders are also being protected by advanced technological means and human resources.

According to Turkish security officials, PKK has almost no capacity to carry out terror attacks inside Türkiye but it continues its influence and activities in northern Iraq. Türkiye has already vowed to launch a decisive operation in the summer to curb PKK’s presence and influence in Iraq.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to pay a crucial visit to Baghdad in the coming weeks to discuss a comprehensive security agreement with the Iraqi government. Türkiye is hopeful for intensified cooperation with Iraq to clear the Iraqi territories of the PKK elements.

PKK has had its main headquarters and training facilities in northern Iraq since the 1990s.