Türkiye’s agricultural output tops $83 billion in record high

Türkiye’s agricultural output tops $83 billion in record high

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s agricultural output tops $83 billion in record high

Türkiye’s agricultural output exceeded $80 billion for the first time, reaching a record $83.2 billion in 2025, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said.

Citing the World Bank’s 2025 Agricultural Output Report, Yumaklı said Türkiye ranked first in Europe and seventh globally in agricultural production value.

According to the minister, Türkiye was ranked 12th in the world with agricultural output of $24.5 billion in 2002. The country rose to eighth place in 2023, the centennial year of the Republic, with output reaching $72.9 billion, he added.

Continued growth in the sector pushed agricultural output to a record level in 2025, Yumaklı said.

China topped the global ranking with agricultural output exceeding $1.298 trillion, according to the report.

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