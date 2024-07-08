Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite set for launch

Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite set for launch

ANKARA
Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite set for launch

Türkiye’s first indigenous communications satellite Turksat 6A will be launched into orbit on Monday at 5.00 p.m. EDT from SpaceX’s Kennedy facility in Florida, according to Turkish transport and infrastructure minister.

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, in a statement on Monday, said the launch will mark Türkiye as one of the 11 countries capable of producing satellites through their own means.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to broadcast a video message after the launch, while Uraloğlu will also establish a live connection from the Kennedy Space Center.

“Turksat 6A will set off with a propulsion system after the launch, reaching its permanent orbit at 42 degrees East, where we plan to conduct orbital tests for a month,” said Uraloğlu.

The minister noted that Turksat 6A will widen the country’s satellite coverage and meet the television broadcasting needs.

“India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, which were not served by currently operating satellites, will be covered with Turksat 6A, reaching 5 billion people,” the minister added.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen

13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen
LATEST NEWS

  1. 13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen

    13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen

  2. Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

    Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

  3. Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas

    Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas

  4. IMF warns Britain faces 'difficult choices' to fix economy

    IMF warns Britain faces 'difficult choices' to fix economy

  5. Airport worker unions call for strike week before Olympics

    Airport worker unions call for strike week before Olympics
Recommended
13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen

13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen
Fire zones in countrys southeast declared disaster areas

Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas
Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite deployed

Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite deployed
Turkish voice actors warn of AIs ‘slow integration’

Turkish voice actors warn of AI's ‘slow integration’
Long lines at border gates as expats travel to Türkiye for vacation

Long lines at border gates as expats travel to Türkiye for vacation
Zonguldaks hidden Roman mosaics ‘may boost tourism’

Zonguldak's hidden Roman mosaics ‘may boost tourism’
WORLD Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

Several fires broke out in towns and areas in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli overnight heavy shelling, local media reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿