Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite deployed

CAPE CANAVERAL
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a Turksat 6A communications satellite, lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, July 8, 2024.

Türkiye’s first homegrown communication satellite, Türksat 6A, has successfully transmitted its initial signal following its launch into space from the United States.

The launch was realized at 7.30 p.m. EDT (2330GMT) on July 8 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

"At the 67th minute, right on schedule, we successfully received the first signal from our satellite. Receiving this signal signifies the successful completion of the launch and the separation process from the rocket," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated in a social media post on July 9.

Weighing approximately 4.2 tons, the satellite has an anticipated lifespan of about 15 years.

Following the completion of testing, the satellite is expected to become operational within approximately one month. Turkish communication service coverage will expand to include regions such as India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, thereby increasing the population reached by Türkiye's satellites from 3.5 billion to over 5 billion.

Throughout this period, Türksat 6A is expected to meet a substantial portion of Türkiye's communication satellite needs.

The satellite, developed with an 80 percent domestic production rate, comprises 84 components manufactured in Türkiye.

With the launch, Türkiye has joined the elite group of 11 countries capable of constructing their own communication satellites.

Türksat 6A will harness its requisite energy for uninterrupted communication through solar panels. This system will ensure the satellite's sustained high-power output and prolonged operational efficacy.

Sending a video to a ceremony in the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye is expanding its presence in space with the new move “despite obstacles and restrictions.”

Erdoğan said Türkiye also sent its Türksat 5B satellite by the same rocket two and a half years ago, adding: "We are pleased to strengthen our cooperation with Elon Musk and SpaceX in various fields."

He also said it is significant that Türkiye is able to produce critical communications satellites without foreign dependence.

As part of its national space program, Türkiye realized its first manned space travel recently, he recalled.

With Türksat 6A, Türkiye reached a new phase in the production of satellites, Erdogan noted.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also noted that the satellite is the highest-value technology project produced by the country so far.

"Türksat 6A is a product of our national technology move which we have implemented with a strong political will and the know-how we have acquired through our engineers and defense industry," Yılmaz said during a ceremony in Ankara for the launching of the satellite.

