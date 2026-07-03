Türkiye’s 12-month exports hit record $278 bln, trade minister says

Türkiye’s 12-month exports hit record $278 bln, trade minister says

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye’s 12-month exports hit record $278 bln, trade minister says

 

Türkiye’s exports reached a record $278 billion on a 12-month rolling basis, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 3.

“As of the last 12 months, we have reached $278 billion in exports for the first time,” Bolat told a press conference in Istanbul.

The country’s exports in June rose 21.9 percent year-on-year, approaching $25 billion and marking the highest June export figure of all time, he said.

Bolat added that Türkiye’s annualized goods and services exports surpassed $400 billion as of the end of June for the first time in the country’s history.

Imports in June totaled $35.3 billion, up 23.1 percent from the same month last year.
Meanwhile, the foreign trade deficit stood at around $10.3 billion, while the export-to-import coverage ratio was approximately 70.8 percent, according to the Trade Ministry’s data.

Bolat said the latest figures showed Türkiye continues to expand its export capacity despite challenging global trade conditions.

In January-June, exports rose by 3.6 percent year-on-year to $136.1 billion and imports climbed 4.6 percent to $189.2 billion. The foreign trade deficit widened 7.4% from a year earlier in the first half to $53.1 billion.

In June, exports and imports remained strong, also supported by the calendar effect, commented Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on the latest numbers.

Despite the positive picture in exports, the delayed effects of rising energy prices will impact the foreign trade balance in the period ahead, he added.

“While we anticipate a limited increase in the current account deficit for the remainder of the year, we assess that it will remain at sustainable levels,” Şimşek said.

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