Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is making great efforts to prevent attacks by Israel and its supporters on Iran from spiraling into "a greater disaster," said the nation’s president on Monday.

Türkiye never condones attacks on Iran’s sovereignty and the security of the region "no matter who they come from," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a trade union event in the capital Ankara.

"We make our opposition clear," he added.

On Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza, Erdogan said that Türkiye has forgone some $9 billion in income since it halted all commercial transactions with Israel last year over its continuing genocide in Gaza.

Noting that over the weekend Türkiye hosted a meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers in Istanbul, President Erdogan said he will travel to The Hague tomorrow to attend a NATO summit of heads of state and government.

“Together with our foreign minister and our other colleagues, we are fully mobilized to prevent irreparable tragedies,” he added.